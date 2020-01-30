High Court Judge John Onyiego will preside over the swearing in ceremony of the new Kiambu Governor James Nyoro.

A statement by the judiciary confirmed the swearing in on Thursday morning.

This comes barely 24 hours after Senator impeached Ferdinand Waititu as the Kiambu governor.

Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka has gazetted the resolution by Senators to remove Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu from office by impeachment.

Former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand

The Senate convicted the Waititu on all three counts leveled against him by the county assembly and voted to remove him from office.

Speaker Lusaka read the charges which were gross misconduct, abuse of office and engaging in corruption.

In the first charge, those in support of the motion were 27 versus 10, then 28 versus 11 for the second and third charges.