Celebrated media personality Jeff Koinange on Thursday announced that he had beaten Covid19.

Jeff tested negative for Covid19 after battling the virus for 17 days.

"Folks...Day 17 in isolation and I just got my 2nd test results...NEGATIVE...I have BEATEN this MONSTER! And YOU can too! Thank you for ALL your Prayers, Kind Words and Good Wishes! TOGETHER can win this WAR against #COVID19 God Bless! Twende Kazi," he said in a press statement.

The journalist announced his positive diagnosis on July 2020 after which he went into isolation at his Nairobi home.

He was asymptomatic with only mild symptoms of a lost sense of taste.

Jeff continued to work as a Citizen TV news anchor and hosted his popular show JKLive from his home.

Last week, the celebrated Journalist hosted JKLive from his home, addressing mental health and stigma being subjected to people who have contracted the coronavirus with the help of Dr. Frank Njenga,

A disappointed Koinange, posed a rhetoric question at Kenyans who were still in doubt of the novel coronavirus situation in Kenya, warning the the disease was real.