Citizen TV journalist Jeff Koinange was on Wednesday evening forced to cancel his popular talk show, JKLive show after his guest went missing at the last minute.

Jeff was scheduled conduct a highly publicized interview with Senate Speaker Ken Lusaka on topical political matters.

However, Lusaka pulled a no-show surprise despite confirming that he would be available for the interview which was to start at around 9.30.

After reading the news, Jeff delivered the sad news that he would not be proceeding to the "bench" where he normally hosts his guests.

"This is the point where we would be saying, we are going to go straight to our interview live with our guest. Unfortunately, our guest is still missing in action. We tried. I do not know what happened," Jeff said.

With a tongue-in-cheek, Jeff asked Kenyans to help him with any information on Lusaka's whereabouts.

"We did get a confirmation from Senate Speaker Ken Lusaka to be on the show tonight, we are still trying to reach him literally as we are speaking because he is the man in the middle of all the political realignments taking part in Jubilee."

"He confirmed earlier today that he would be on the bench, he is still MIA (missing in action). Could somebody please tell him we are waiting," he added.

The Senate speaker has been on the spotlight as he has often been caught up in the middle of the realignments taking place in Jubilee.

The Senate Speaker, who previously had a close relationship with Deputy President William Ruto, has made some rulings which has earned him the wrath of the DP's camp.

For instance, he okayed the removal of former Senate Majority Leader Kipchumba Murkomen.

In turn, the Senator claimed the speaker's ruling was coerced to evade graft charges relating to a 2015 wheelbarrows scandal which took place in Bungoma while Lusaka was Governor