Jennifer Wambua Murder Probe: Detectives Arrest Main Suspect

Peter Mwangi Njenga was identified as the main suspect by homicide detectives who have been investigating Wambua’s gruesome murder, after she went missing on March 12,2021.

Njenga alias Ole Sankale is suspected to have sexually assaulted Wambua before killing her.

A report issued by the government pathologist Dr Johansen Oduor who conducted an autopsy on the deceased’s body, confirmed that there was sexual contact with her killer/s.

Detectives have also established that the suspect had indeed interacted and spent quite some time with the deceased at Ngong Forest where the body was later discovered.

It was also established that the area is often visited by pilgrims for spiritual intentions. They believe that Peter Njenga accosted Ms Wambua while she was returning from the private prayers and strangled her.

Pulse Live Kenya

Further, detectives reported that Njenga offered the NLC official some drinking water before sexually assaulting and later killing her.

Detectives further confirmed the suspect had been convicted before of committing similar offences; robbery and sexually abusing the victims by raping and killing them.

“The suspect was also found to have had several previous criminal records. For instance, in 1996, he was charged with stealing and was further charged three times with the offences of robbery with violence and rape. On January 15th 2003, he was convicted and sentenced to death at Kibera Senior Resident’s Magistrate Court,” said the DCI.

Wambua had been reported missing a few days before her body was found in Ngong Forest.

Kilimani DCI boss Fatuma Hadi confirmed that the family positively identified her body at City Mortuary.