Jennifer Wambua was never kidnapped - fresh details on how NLC official met her death

An analysis of her phone records shows that the late Jennifer left the Commission premises to go for private prayers at Ngong.

Detectives found a conversation between the former NLC official and a Machakos-based religious leader where Jennifer was advised to go for private prayers to combat her depression.

Investigators have further confirmed that Government Pathologist Johansen Oduor's report on the murder was accurate.

They believe that Peter Njenga accosted Ms Wambua while she was returning from the private prayers and strangled her.

Further, detectives reported that Njenga offered the NLC official some drinking water before sexually assaulting and later killing her.