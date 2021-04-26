Investigators have ruled out reports that former National Lands Commission (NLC) Deputy Director Jennifer Wambua was abducted prior to her death.
Jennifer Wambua was never kidnapped - fresh details on how NLC official met her death
The late Jennifer was holding private prayers at the time of her death
An analysis of her phone records shows that the late Jennifer left the Commission premises to go for private prayers at Ngong.
Detectives found a conversation between the former NLC official and a Machakos-based religious leader where Jennifer was advised to go for private prayers to combat her depression.
Investigators have further confirmed that Government Pathologist Johansen Oduor's report on the murder was accurate.
They believe that Peter Njenga accosted Ms Wambua while she was returning from the private prayers and strangled her.
Further, detectives reported that Njenga offered the NLC official some drinking water before sexually assaulting and later killing her.
It is yet to be established how two other suspects in police custody, Benjamin Saitoti and David Sempuan, were involved in the cold-blood murder.
