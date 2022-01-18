Wanjigi releases CCTV Footage of DCI raid at his office

Speaking to Citizen TV’s Trevor Ombija, he said that the unknown number of officers arrived at the Kwacha Group of Companies offices at around 9.30 pm.

“This evening at 9.30 pm we were told that CID are at the gate and they were asked what they want, they said they just want me. They were asked was is it about, can they see a lawyer, they said no.

“They got in and they opened the gate and they've surrounded the compound…many of them dressed in the way they used to dress when there was massive Covid-19…you know these guys from head to toe in white clothing and assault rifles,” he described the scene.

Wanjigi also shared CCTV footage of the raid showing the said armed detectives.

When Wanjigi’s lawyers tried to engage the DCI officers, they insisted that the businessman must record a statement at the DCI headquarters.

The billionaire linked the raid to utterances he made over the weekend and blamed President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga for his frustrations.

He recalled the 2017 raid at his Muthaiga residence, explaining that he was not be intimidated to drop his presidential candidature.

Wanjigi was planning on rolling out his presidential campaign soon and expressed disappointment in Odinga for partnering with President Kenyatta.

“Let them just come out and say it. Uhuru Kenyatta just come out and say it. And to imagine that my friend Raila... Raila Amolo Odinga whom I was almost killed for, is sitting with him (Uhuru) somewhere probably enjoying this spectacle is the saddest thing of all,” stated Wanjigi.

The August 2022 race which has largely been considered as a battle between career politicians is now likely to turn into a battle of the kingmakers.

Political analysts often use chess as a metaphor to describe the nature of Kenya’s politics.

Every now and then, a grandmaster arrives and transforms the game with a new and unexpected gambit.

Deputy President William Ruto, ODM leader Raila Odinga and Wanjigi are some of the individuals who have impacted Kenyan politics the most in the last two decades.