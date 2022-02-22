RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Wanjigi responds to DCI's order to surrender firearms

Authors:

Denis Mwangi

Wanjigi maintained that he would not be cowed to drop his presidential bid.

Jimi Wanjigi responds to DCI's order to surrender firearms
Jimi Wanjigi responds to DCI's order to surrender firearms

ODM presidential aspirant Jimi Wanjigi has responded to summons by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations to surrender 10 guns or risk arrest.

Recommended articles

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, February 22, Wanjigi said the threats were politically instigated.

What they are doing to me now is what Raila and I went through when they raided my home at Muthaiga in 2017.

It is strange that Raila and his cohorts are now partially in government and applying the employing the same tactics,” he said.

Jimi Wanjigi responds to DCI's order to surrender firearms
Jimi Wanjigi responds to DCI's order to surrender firearms Pulse Live Kenya

The businessman asked the ODM party to allow for democracy within the party, accusing Odinga of dictatorial tendencies.

Wanjigi maintained that he would not be cowed to drop his presidential bid.

The ODM presidential aspirant has been in trouble with the DCI following a land case in which he has been accused of grabbing.

During the raid on his Kwacha House offices in Westlands, DCI officers established that one of Wanjigi’s bodyguards was armed.

"The said person disclosed that you had armed him as your bodyguard. It was later established that the said person is one Josephat Onyiego Mogendi, an Ex - GSU Officer previously attached to the elite RECCE Company.

"The establishment of the fact that the officer is an ex-GSU is an indication of a high- level scheme that you have congregated highly trained persons in the use of firearms for ulterior motives," the DCI accused Wanjigi.

Jimi Wanjigi in court on Wednesday, January 19, 2022
Jimi Wanjigi in court on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 Pulse Live Kenya

The directorate also said that the whereabouts of the firearms in Wanjigi's possession were unknown, further serving as a risk that they could be used in criminal activities.

"The illegal holding of firearms and such massive amount of ammunition particularly at this time of heightened political activity could be used to commit a myriad of offences including but not limited to maiming and or killing of innocent persons or opponents," the DCI stated.

Some of the guns in Wanjigi's possession are primarily used by military teams which raises suspicion on how he was able to obtain them.

The list of guns includes Glock pistols, ceska pistols, CQ rifle, one Gilboa rifle, one shotgun, one pistol, and a long-barrelled rifle.

Authors:

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

President Kenyatta flags off relief food to drought striken counties

President Kenyatta flags off relief food to drought striken counties

Wanjigi responds to DCI's order to surrender firearms

Wanjigi responds to DCI's order to surrender firearms

CS Monica Juma drops out of race for top Commonwealth job

CS Monica Juma drops out of race for top Commonwealth job

Sabina Chege admitted at the Nairobi Hospital

Sabina Chege admitted at the Nairobi Hospital

Kenya steals show at emergency UN Security Council meeting [Video]

Kenya steals show at emergency UN Security Council meeting [Video]

UDA Party set to unveil its Presidential candidate at Kasarani

UDA Party set to unveil its Presidential candidate at Kasarani

Jubilee party, Uhuru on the spot over billboards splashed all over Nairobi

Jubilee party, Uhuru on the spot over billboards splashed all over Nairobi

Wanjigi given 72 hours to surrender 10 guns to DCI

Wanjigi given 72 hours to surrender 10 guns to DCI

Livondo summoned by DCI over Uhuru assassination statement

Livondo summoned by DCI over Uhuru assassination statement

Trending

Joho personally grants wife's request for a divorce

Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho divorces forst wife, Italian Madina Giovanni Fazzini

#LowerFoodPrices: Origin of top trending hashtag that has united Kenyans

President Uhuru Kenyatta

Pundits break down Stanley Livondo's alarming claim of attempts to eliminate Uhuru

Kakamega politician Stanley Livondo

What changed on my support for DP Ruto's presidential bid - Moses Kuria tells all

Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria