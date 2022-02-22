Wanjigi responds to DCI's order to surrender firearms

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, February 22, Wanjigi said the threats were politically instigated.

“What they are doing to me now is what Raila and I went through when they raided my home at Muthaiga in 2017.

“It is strange that Raila and his cohorts are now partially in government and applying the employing the same tactics,” he said.

Pulse Live Kenya

The businessman asked the ODM party to allow for democracy within the party, accusing Odinga of dictatorial tendencies.

Wanjigi maintained that he would not be cowed to drop his presidential bid.

The ODM presidential aspirant has been in trouble with the DCI following a land case in which he has been accused of grabbing.

During the raid on his Kwacha House offices in Westlands, DCI officers established that one of Wanjigi’s bodyguards was armed.

"The said person disclosed that you had armed him as your bodyguard. It was later established that the said person is one Josephat Onyiego Mogendi, an Ex - GSU Officer previously attached to the elite RECCE Company.

"The establishment of the fact that the officer is an ex-GSU is an indication of a high- level scheme that you have congregated highly trained persons in the use of firearms for ulterior motives," the DCI accused Wanjigi.

Pulse Live Kenya

The directorate also said that the whereabouts of the firearms in Wanjigi's possession were unknown, further serving as a risk that they could be used in criminal activities.

"The illegal holding of firearms and such massive amount of ammunition particularly at this time of heightened political activity could be used to commit a myriad of offences including but not limited to maiming and or killing of innocent persons or opponents," the DCI stated.

Some of the guns in Wanjigi's possession are primarily used by military teams which raises suspicion on how he was able to obtain them.