RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Jimi Wanjigi spends 1st night behind bars [Video]

Authors:

Denis Mwangi

Jimi Wanjigi addressed the media while in handcuffs, spending the night behind bars.

Jimi Wanjigi spends 1st night behind bars
Jimi Wanjigi spends 1st night behind bars

Presidential hopeful Jimi Wanjigi spent Tuesday night at the Kamukunji Police Station after he was arrested over fraud claims.

Recommended articles

Wanjigi was arrested after a siege that lasted 20 hours at his Kwacha House office in Westlands, Nairobi.

At the station, Jimi Wanjigi addressed the press while handcuffed, waiting for his fingerprints to be registered and a file on his charges to be open.

Wanjigi said that the plot of land was bought by his wife’s company and was not a shareholder in the firm.

He said that he and his wife were the victims of attempted land fraud but the Directorate of Criminal Investigations had turned them into culprits.

The billionaire also added that his arrest had nothing to do with the property but his interest in the August 2022 General Election.

Why is it that in every election it is Jimi who is sought; 2017 I was being looked for, 2022 now…in between there is no problem,” he wondered.

What you are witnessing today is the height of impunity…complete height of impunity on top of persecution,” Wanjigi added.

DCI Investigation File

According to authorities, the property LR No 1870/II/200 is owned by Wanjigi and his wife through their firm Aerum Ltd; Cissy Kalunde Musembi, a businesswoman; and Horizon Hills Ltd.

On May 28, 2019, Aerum attempted to sell the land to , a company managed by businessman Yogesh Patel, for Sh260 million.

"The title deed in question was never issued by the government. The suspects only come together with intentions to forge a title with intention to defraud Kenroid Ltd,” reads an investigation file by DCI George Kinoti.

Velji, who claimed to have received the land through a government allocation in 1997, reportedly had no documentation to indicate how the state had given him the property, according to inquiries.

Investigations have now shown that Dhodia Foam Ltd was the original owner.

The property's transfer paperwork reveal that it was valued on January 21, 2007, a day when government offices are closed to the public.

It is unusual and unheard of for government valuation of a property to be done on a Sunday and well after the registration of a transfer in respect to that property,” the investigation file read.

Authors:

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Turkish embassy in Ethiopia forced to move to Kenya over insecurity

Turkish embassy in Ethiopia forced to move to Kenya over insecurity

Kenya loses photographer behind iconic photo of Dedan Kimathi

Kenya loses photographer behind iconic photo of Dedan Kimathi

Jimi Wanjigi spends 1st night behind bars [Video]

Jimi Wanjigi spends 1st night behind bars [Video]

Nairobi woman rep aspirant Wangui B hits out at Passaris over nomination formular

Nairobi woman rep aspirant Wangui B hits out at Passaris over nomination formular

Wanjigi arrested in dramatic raid [Video]

Wanjigi arrested in dramatic raid [Video]

Body dumped outside GSU Recce headquarters

Body dumped outside GSU Recce headquarters

Wanjigi releases CCTV footage of DCI raid at his office

Wanjigi releases CCTV footage of DCI raid at his office

Guinea PM pitches for Conde at party election convention

Guinea PM pitches for Conde at party election convention

Pulse Uganda launches operations in Uganda, offers content creators variety partnerships

Pulse Uganda launches operations in Uganda, offers content creators variety partnerships

Trending

Kenyans can now travel to 72 countries without a visa

Kenya’s passport eighth most powerful in Africa

Details of Sh29M Ferrari 458 Spider spotted in Nairobi [Photos and Videos]

Ferrari 458 Spider spotted in Nairobi

US TV anchor mistaken for Kenya Power boss

Ben Terry of KPLC TV

Uhuru redeploys Natembeya to his office

George Natembeya