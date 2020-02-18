The courts have settled a matter involving a security guard who mishandled Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i when he was in the education docket.

Ms Daisy Cherogony had moved to court seeking Sh2.4 million compensation after the Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) terminated her employment at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

The courts upheld KAA's decision to terminate the guard's service directing that the authority is at liberty to initiate disciplinary action against Cherogony.

Justice Nzioki wa Makau observed that the guard's rights had never been violated by her employer.

"Since there was cause for the dismissal and basis for a summary dismissal on account of gross misconduct, the suit is only fit for dismissal," the judge stated.

Security check that cost Cherogony her job

Daisy was terminated after she forced CS Matiang'i to get in line at a security check at JKIA on April 5, 2017.

"He (Matiang'i) did not want to follow the queue but wanted special treatment despite the fact that it was raining and people were complaining," she told reporters at the time.

She maintained that she had not violated the CS's rights, however, KAA argued that her action caused a 32-minute-delay to a scheduled flight.