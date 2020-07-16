A Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) student has been arrested in Nyeri over links to robberies and drug peddling.

The Master's degree student was smoked out by police while hiding at Karia Dam outside Nyeri town.

Nyeri County Police Commander Adiel Nyange confirmed the arrest saying the student was found in possession of two stolen motorcycles, illicit brew and more than 40 kilogrammes of marijuana.

“We ambushed him at the dam where he was expecting to meet a supplier of the drugs. As soon as he saw us he dived into the dam and dumped the drugs," the police boss said.

"... our officers pursued and managed to apprehend him and recover the drugs from the water,” he added.

A crime scene cordoned off with police yellow tape

Busted

Police say they also uncovered two other hideouts used by the student where they recovered Ksh55,000 believed to be proceeds of drugs.

According to police, the student had rented out two houses, one costing Ksh15,000 per month and the other Ksh8,500.

“He has been using the houses to brew the illicit alcohol and as a distribution point for drugs. The young man is a Master's students as far as his family knows but in Nyeri he is a thug,” Nyange said.

The man was also linked to burglaries after police found a bunch of keys believed to have been used to perpetuate the crime.

Two other theft suspects were also arrested in the day-long operation conducted on Tuesday.