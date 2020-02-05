Former President Daniel arap Moi's death cast a rare spotlight into his rarely talked family life.

The former President was survived by four sons and three daughters - his eldest son Jonathan Toroitich - having passed on last year in April.

Of all his five sons - four are public figures including the late Jonathan who was the first born - a famous rally driver who had an unremarkable stint in politics.

His last born son, Baringo Senator Gideon Moi is the most public figure in the Moi family and is largely regarded as the heir apparent to his father's political and business fortune.

Mzee Moi's third born son is Rongai MP Raymond Moi who is also serving as the family's spokesman in the burial preparations for their late father.

The fourth-born son is Philip Moi, said to be the wild man in the family and who recently dominated national headlines over his hard line stance in a highly publicized divorce case filed his Italian-wife Rosanna Pluda Moi.

The little-known son is John Mark Moi, who is Moi's second born son - born in 1958 behind Jennifer Moi (born 1953), and JT (born 1954).

As per Kalenjin tradition, John Mark is supposed to speak on behalf of the family, being his father's eldest surviving son.

However, that role has been taken over by Raymond with John Mark remaining out of the public limelight in the period following his father's death as well as during JT's burial.

John Mark is said to suffer from schizophrenia as per court documents filed by his wife, Eunice Moi.

In 2010, Eunice requested a Nakuru Court to recognize her as her husband’s guardian in a case in which 22-year-old Esther Wanjiku, had sued for child support from John Mark, whom she claimed was her father.

Interestingly, those who knew the Moi family in the early years regarded John Mark as Moi's likely successor given that he excelled in academics where his siblings did not seem to do very well.

A test of his brilliance was his admission to the prestigious Harvard University.

Unfortunately, his sojourn in the United States did not bear good tidings as he got distracted by life on the fast lane and returned home without a degree. He later developed schizophrenia - A severe mental disease that affects a person's ability to think, feel and behave clearly.