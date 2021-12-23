Muthama vows to turn Mutua's White House into a hospital if elected governor

Muthama who is vying as a governor in 2022 on a UDA ticket said that the construction of the building was ill-advised.

“Building an overpriced Governor's office (Whitehouse) by Dr. Alfred Mutua in Machakos Town was ill-advised and against the common good. In my tenure as the Governor, I will convert that office block to a referral hospital to ensure that all residents have access to the highest possible standard of health care irrespective of where they live within the County.

“This will stop unnecessary & costly movement of patients (seeking high level of care) to Kenyatta Teaching & Referral Hospital in Nairobi City County. Our people deserve better,” he said.

Pulse Live Kenya

Mutua, during the launch of the office, said that the construction was estimated at Sh350 million.

It is made up of the West Wing and East Wing. The West Wing has the office of the governor and the chief of staff.

It also has meeting rooms where the county boss hosts high-level delegations and dignitaries.