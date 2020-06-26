Mombasa Governor and ODM Deputy Party leader Hassan Joho has said that he spoke to ODM leader Raila Odinga who is in Dubai after undergoing a minor surgery and he is doing fine.

In video he shared on social media, Joho affirmed that Odinga had indeed undergone a procedure as he called on Kenyans to pray for him.

The Mombasa Governor pointed out that Raila is human and faces the same challenges human being face in life, and he is happy that the former Prime Minister is recuperating well.

“He has undergone a procedure but let us not forget even our leaders are still human beings and sometimes have to be tested, sometimes they have to be sick and treated, sometime they have to deal with issues that every human being goes through but the best we could do is pray for them,” said Joho.

Raila Odinga

Adding that; “I feel happy and encouraged that he’s progressing so well so for us as a people, more importantly the fraternity of the orange democratic movement, we continue to pray for our leader and I have no doubt that within the shortest time possible Baba will be back in Kenya. So ours is to continue to stay strong and pray for him.”

Governor Joho assured the ODM leader’s supporters that he shall be back soon to continue with the journey of uniting Kenyans

"I want to tell our supporters that our leader is solid, our leader is strong, he’s doing very well, and recovering well and soon he shall land back in Kenya and continue with the journey of ensuring we achieve our Agenda of uniting the people of Kenya. We stand solidly behind him, his agenda, our agenda. What he identifies with is what we all are moving with so let me assure you that our party leader is doing extremely well and shall be back soon," said Joho.

