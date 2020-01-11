Mombasa Governor, Ali Hassan Joho yesterday clashed head-on with Deputy President William Ruto and dared him to come clean on the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report.

Joho hit out at the DP who went on the rampage yesterday, alleging that funds used to popularize the report is an unnecessary wastage and asked the DP to stop being a pretender and declare his stand on the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI)

Addressing delegates in the first county BBI consultative forum hosted by Kisii Governor James Ongwae, Joho stated that he knew that the DP was trying to embarrass the BBI project.

He called out Ruto and his fellow men to declare their stand and stop saying a different thing in the morning and another in the evening.

Joho faces off with DP Ruto in fiery response

“I know for a fact William Ruto, watu yake, wote wamejipanga to try and embarrass the process of the Building Bridges initiative. My ,message to them, msiume ume kama ni mwanaume kuja mbele kama mwanaume, usiongee hivi asubuhi usiku namna ile. Kama ni kuongea tunajua, kama ni uwezo tukonao.. kama wao wataamua watatembea hii Kenya, pia sisi tutatembea, wakisema tutasema..” Said Joho.

The first County BBI consulatative program was held yesterday at Kisii Golf Course before the team proceeded to Gusii Stadium for a rally.

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr Fred Matiang’i and his Devolution counterpart Eugene Wamalwa were present at the forum.

Governor Charity Ngilu (Kitui), Anne Waiguru (Kirinyaga) Anyang Nyongo (Kisumu), Okoth Obado (Migori) and Sospeter Ojamong (Busia) were also present at the Forum.