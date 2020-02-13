Joseph 'Jowie' Irungu, one of the suspects in the murder of businesswoman Monica Wambui, has finally been grated bail.

Jowie was allowed to have his freedom during the trial, on condition he pays a Sh2 million cash bail or an alternative of a Sh3 million bond .

As condition of his freedom, the accused was barred from commenting on the case on any social media platforms or contacting witnesses in the case.

Jowie spent a total of 16 months in state custody in the case where he is charged alongside his former fiance - journalist Jacque Maribe.

