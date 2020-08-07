Former Citizen TV news anchor and reporters Jacque Maribe is set to return to our screens with a new political show dubbed the Hot Seat.

Maribe will be returning to the screen after a two year sabbatical that was forced on her after she was charged with the murder of her boyfriend's ex lover Monica Kimani.

She remained with Citizen TV for a while before she was forced to resign in July 2019 under unclear circumstances.

Part of her bail conditions blocked her from appearing on presenting news on TV but the orders do not apply to social media-based platforms.

Maribe's show will be streamed on YouTube and on Facebook and is expected to tackle contemporary political issues through engaging interviews.

In a show promo seen by Pulselive.co.ke, the journalist touched on her predicament after she was arrested and charged with murder.

"You feel like that everything is falling in place and everything is making sense until one day you have no idea what the world decides to do, you are in a standstill. It has been a roller coaster of a rider trying to take it all in and trying to smile even when you can't. But instead of giving it all up, you get back up and take it by the horns," she said.

The online show will be produced by veteran producer Sarah Mwangi who is known for her creativity and has produced great talents such as Betty Kyallo.