Journalist Linus Ombima is fighting for his life following an attack meted on him by a dangerous gang in Rongo, Migori County.

Mr Ombima, a Senior Presenter at Rameny FM, was attacked on Thursday evening with some reports indicating that he was leaving his place of work for the night.

The attackers used a machete to inflict serious wounds on the journalist, leaving him for dead.

File image of a machete at a crime scene. linda ikeji

On Friday evening Rongo Police confirmed that a formal report had been filed and a hunt for the assailants had kicked off.

Kibra killing of Pamoja FM journalist

Journalists are among the essential services group approved to operate during curfew hours with special permits from the Media Council of Kenya (MCK).

The attack is the second reported case of violence against members of the fourth estate in the past month.

DCI detectives at Kilimani Police Station are currently pursuing one more suspect in the murder of Pamoja FM presenter Mohammed Hassan Marjan who was robbed and killed while leaving his work place on May 4.

