Journalists covering the public viewing of the body of former president Daniel Moi at parliament buildings have reportedly been blocked from broadcasting live pictures of former President Mwai Kibaki viewing the body of his predecessor.

Kibaki arrived at parliament buildings at around 11:33 a.m on Sunday, February 9, 2020 to pay his last respects to his predecessor with security officers and protocol team moving in.

KTN News that covered the event exclusively reports that journalists were prevented from broadcasting live the pictures of Kibaki viewing the body of Mzee Moi.

The media house did not divulge why the press was blocked from broadcasting the pictures of Kibaki at Parliament buildings in a day that saw thousand line up to view the body.

Retired President Mwai Kibaki signing a condolence book for Mzee Daniel arap Moi

It is not clear why journalist as well as KTN News, the only TV station with live coverage from Parliament where Moi’s body was lying-in-state was not allowed to capture the moment as Kibaki arrived to view the body.

While at parliament buildings, the former head of state met Moi’s family members, including sons Gideon (Baringo Senator) and Raymond (Rongai MP) who were around on the second day of public viewing of the body.

Kibaki’s office on Saturday (08Feb 2020) shared photos and videos of the former president signing a condolence book for the deceased former president.

The body of retired President Danial Moi is removed from a gun carriage on February 9, 2020 for the second day of public viewing at Parliament Buildings

This was after Kenyans across various social media platforms voiced their concerns on the glaring absence of retired president Kibaki who had been missing in action since mzee Moi breathed his last on Tuesday this week.

The former president who took over from Mzee Moi in 2002 is rarely seen in public.