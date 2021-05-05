The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has nominated Justice William Ouko for the position of Supreme Court judge.
JSC names new Supreme Court judge
New Supreme Court judge to replace Justice Jackton Ojwang
The announcement was made on Wednesday following a number of interviews conducted over the past week.
"The Judicial Service Commission has nominated Justice William Ouko, President Court of Appeal, for appointment as Judge of the Supreme Court of Kenya. This follows three days of public interviews of the 7 candidates who had applied for the vacancy," the JSC announcement read.
Justice Ouko is the immediate former President of the Court of Appeal.
