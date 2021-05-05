RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

JSC names new Supreme Court judge

Authors:

Miriam Mwende

New Supreme Court judge to replace Justice Jackton Ojwang

Judicial Service Commission (JSC) vice Chairperson Olive Mugenda
Judicial Service Commission (JSC) vice Chairperson Olive Mugenda Pulse Live Kenya

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has nominated Justice William Ouko for the position of Supreme Court judge.

Recommended articles

The announcement was made on Wednesday following a number of interviews conducted over the past week.

"The Judicial Service Commission has nominated Justice William Ouko, President Court of Appeal, for appointment as Judge of the Supreme Court of Kenya. This follows three days of public interviews of the 7 candidates who had applied for the vacancy," the JSC announcement read.

Justice William Ouko
Justice William Ouko Pulse Live Kenya

Justice Ouko is the immediate former President of the Court of Appeal.

Authors:

Miriam Mwende

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke