Kenyans on social media have warned Deputy President William Ruto to be mentally prepared for an eventuality where the Jubilee Party may decide not to field a presidential candidate in 2022.

The speculation was largely informed by Wednesday's surprise decision that the ruling party would not field a candidate in Msambweni despite the fact that a close ally of Ruto was seeking the ticket.

Jubilee Secretary General Raphael Tuju, while announcing the decision, said it was arrived at after consultations.

However, the DP told the media that the decision was communicated before he was informed or consulted - but grudgingly accepted it.

The fact that the the second most powerful official in Jubilee Party was kept out of the loop in the "internal consultations" prompted speculation that Ruto may be in for a rude shock in 2022.

"Disingenuous handshake is busy destroying democracy, it was fruitless from the start. Msambweni people have been given limited options to choose their leader. My critical analysis is that , Jubilee party is undergoing backward metastasis , most likely it will not field in a presidential candidate 2022. Tumejipanga."

"Unconscious state of Jubilee was protracted by ODM. Opting not to field a candidate is also a signal of looming realignment. Hustler nation must reign," Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruyoit lamented.

"Wangwana, now that the bromance between Raila and president Uhuru behooves them not to field candidates against each other should we be prepared for a scenario where Jubilee Party will not field a presidential candidate against ODM's candidate in 2022?" nominated Senator and close Ruto ally Millicent Omanga said on Twitter.

"Tell Ruto to look for another party, jubilee and ODM has an agreement on 2022. Anyway...pray hard bcz when parliamentarians are sent home..you may go back to your normal business," a Twitter user responded to Omanga.

Jubilee Vice Secretary Caleb Kositany, a close ally of the DP, has hinted that the team could bolt out of Jubilee which they claimed was now held hostage by ODM.

"Jubilee party with 174 elected MP's, is on loan to ODM with 70 MP's, tell me what this is if not witchcraft. Uchawi is real...Raila begged Uhuru not to field a jubilee candidate, baba is so scared of the hustler nation. Vyama ni mingi tukutane Msambweni," Kositany said.