Kuresoi North MP and National Assembly Deputy Speaker Moses Cheboi was today, 27 Sep 2020 involved in grisly road accident.

The accident left one person dead with others sustaining minor injuries.

The accident happened on Sunday afternoon at Kamara area along the along the Nakuru-Eldoret Highway.

Witnesses recounted that Cheboi’s car collided head-on with an on-coming motorbike.

Photos of the crash showed the deputy speaker’s car badly damaged on the driver’s side.

The boda boda rider died on the spot.