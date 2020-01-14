Jubilee Members of Parliament and a Senator allied to Deputy President William Ruto have been locked out of a function being attended by President Uhuru Kenya.

Senator Susan Kihika and MP David Gikaria were among those barred from attending a public function in Nakuru where President Kenyatta is set to issue title deeds.

In a post on her Facebook account, Senator Kihika stated that they were informed that orders had been issued to block them from the venue.

"Earlier today the area MP Hon Gikaria and I were refused entry into a public function where the President will be issuing Title Deeds to the people of Nakuru County," the Senator stated.

"We were informed that orders from above are that we cannot be allowed entry because we belong to an Unwanted Faction! Meanwhile we are building bridges and uniting the nation," she added.