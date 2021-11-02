Uhuru too busy for NDC, holding coalition talks with ODM - Tuju

According to a brief from the party, the meeting's agenda was "the ongoing revamping and revitalisation exercise throughout the country and also the upcoming National Delegates Conference (NDC) meeting".

Jubilee Secretary-General Raphael Tuju would later address a press conference where he elaborated on reasons why the NDC may take longer to organize.

Mr Tuju attributed the delay to the party leader's (President Uhuru Kenyatta) busy schedule.

The Sec-Gen, however, noted that President Kenyatta and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga have been holding coalition talks.

Tuju added that he had not been cleared to divulge details of the cooking pre-election coalition pact to the public.

He, however, hinted that the talks may be in advanced stages.

Pulse Live Kenya

"We are preparing for our National Delegates Conference and that is the highest organ of the party and part of the reason why we decided to have a broad-based meeting rather than just the NMC.

"The NDC is the highest party organ and whatever it decides prevails, the rule is, we must give a notice of 21 days because our party leader has a very busy schedule," Tuju stated.

One Kenya Alliance and KANU NDC

President Kenyatta is said to have met with One Kenya Alliance leaders - Musalia Mudavadi, Moses Wetangula, Kalonzo Musyoka and Gideon Moi - in a bid to get them to drop their intentions to vie for the presidency come 2022.

The meeting was the third the President held with the leaders even as more speculations point to him supporting Raila Odinga's bid this time round.

KANU party leader Gideon Moi was recently endorsed by the "Jogoo" party NDC as the party's 2022 candidate.