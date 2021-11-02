RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Uhuru too busy for NDC, holding coalition talks with ODM - Tuju

Authors:

Miriam Mwende

Jubilee party getting behind on Elections 2022 preparations

President Uhuru Kenyatta, leader of the ruling Jubilee Party
President Uhuru Kenyatta, leader of the ruling Jubilee Party

Jubilee Party's National Management Committee (NMC) on Monday held a closed-door meeting at the party's Pangani headquarters together with the Jubilee Parliamentary Group leadership.

Recommended articles

According to a brief from the party, the meeting's agenda was "the ongoing revamping and revitalisation exercise throughout the country and also the upcoming National Delegates Conference (NDC) meeting".

Jubilee Secretary-General Raphael Tuju would later address a press conference where he elaborated on reasons why the NDC may take longer to organize.

Mr Tuju attributed the delay to the party leader's (President Uhuru Kenyatta) busy schedule.

The Sec-Gen, however, noted that President Kenyatta and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga have been holding coalition talks.

Tuju added that he had not been cleared to divulge details of the cooking pre-election coalition pact to the public.

He, however, hinted that the talks may be in advanced stages.

Jubilee Party National Management Committee at the party's headquarters in Pangani, Nairobi County on November 1, 2021
Jubilee Party National Management Committee at the party's headquarters in Pangani, Nairobi County on November 1, 2021 Pulse Live Kenya

"We are preparing for our National Delegates Conference and that is the highest organ of the party and part of the reason why we decided to have a broad-based meeting rather than just the NMC.

"The NDC is the highest party organ and whatever it decides prevails, the rule is, we must give a notice of 21 days because our party leader has a very busy schedule," Tuju stated.

One Kenya Alliance and KANU NDC

President Kenyatta is said to have met with One Kenya Alliance leaders - Musalia Mudavadi, Moses Wetangula, Kalonzo Musyoka and Gideon Moi - in a bid to get them to drop their intentions to vie for the presidency come 2022.

The meeting was the third the President held with the leaders even as more speculations point to him supporting Raila Odinga's bid this time round.

KANU party leader Gideon Moi was recently endorsed by the "Jogoo" party NDC as the party's 2022 candidate.

The former Prime Minister attended the event and was even given a chance to speak where he heaped praises on Mr Moi and his own history with KANU.

Authors:

Miriam Mwende

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Uhuru too busy for NDC, holding coalition talks with ODM - Tuju

Uhuru too busy for NDC, holding coalition talks with ODM - Tuju

Warrant of arrest issued against Moha Jicho Pevu

Warrant of arrest issued against Moha Jicho Pevu

Uhuru arrives in new all-electric Jaguar SUV [Video]

Uhuru arrives in new all-electric Jaguar SUV [Video]

29 test positive for Covid-19, positivity rate stands at 0.8%

29 test positive for Covid-19, positivity rate stands at 0.8%

Senator Anwar Loitiptip in trouble again, warrant of arrest issued

Senator Anwar Loitiptip in trouble again, warrant of arrest issued

Mutyambai directs DCI to re-open Agnes Wanjiru's murder case

Mutyambai directs DCI to re-open Agnes Wanjiru's murder case

Kenya not on track to reach 40% vaccination goal set by WHO

Kenya not on track to reach 40% vaccination goal set by WHO

Prove to me that my money can solve world hunger - Elon Musk responds to WFP

Prove to me that my money can solve world hunger - Elon Musk responds to WFP

14 popular maize flour brands declared unfit by KEBS

14 popular maize flour brands declared unfit by KEBS

Trending

History of Arimi's, the beloved milking jelly that Kenyans can't get enough of

History of Arimi's, the beloved milking jelly that Kenyans can't get enough of

CBK revokes mobile payments service provider

Central Bank of Kenya Governor Dr Patrick Njoroge

CS Munya appoints Ann Wetangula to lucrative gov't job

CS Peter Munya

Ngirici and Alai's public spat gets personal as he shares his KCSE certificate

Ngirici and Alai's public spat gets personal