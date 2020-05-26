The Jubilee party on Tuesday announced changes to the composition of Senate Committees following the ouster of a number of senators from top positions.

While speaking from the party headquarters, Majority Whip Irungu Kang'ata announced that the immediate former Majority Leader, Senator Kipchumba Murkomen, had been appointed to lead the Senate Devolution Committee.

The Elgeyo-Marakwet Senator will replace his Laikipia counterpart John Kinyua.

Jubilee clean-up

Following a parliamentary group meeting held by President Uhuru Kenyatta at State House two weeks ago, the ruling party has instituted a number of key changes in Senate.

Senators Murkomen, Susan Kihika (Nakuru) and Kithure Kindiki (Tharaka Nithi) are among the vocal senators who have lost their top seats.

The clean-up which has affected senators allied to deputy president William Ruto has sparked anxiety among members of the National Assembly.

The President is said to have convened a PG meeting for the National Assembly MPs which is rumoured to be aimed at executing similar changes to the August House.

