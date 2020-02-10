A meeting that was scheduled for politicians from the Jubilee Party has been canceled for the second time.

In a notice sent by Secretary-General Raphael Tuju, the meeting set for February 14, 2020 stands canceled with a new date yet to be announced.

"As the nation continues to prepare to bid farewell to the departed 2nd President of the Republic of Kenya, the late H.E. Daniel Toroitich Arap Moi, our party also joins Kenyans in solidarity to pay our respects.

File image of Raphael Tuju

"Under the prevailing circumstances, may I notify Jubilee Members of Parliament that the consultative meeting scheduled for February 14th of February 2020 has been postponed to a later date to be announced," the notice read.

Canceled for a second time

The meeting had previously been scheduled for February 7, 2020 before it was canceled and scheduled for the 14th.

Mr Tuju had, however, explained that the meeting would not be a parliamentary group meeting but a consultative session.

"The consultative meeting will not be technically a Parliamentary Group (PG), because it will not be chaired by the Party Leader, but an occasion to have a discourse with members and to give an update on various issues of interest and concern in the party.

"All Jubilee Members of Parliament are required to attend," the previous notice read.