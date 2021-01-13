The Jubilee party will not be taking any disciplinary action against Murang'a Senator Irungu Kang'ata, officials confirmed on Wednesday.

The Senator had expressed fears of demotion following a controversial letter to President Uhuru Kenyatta where he claimed that the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) was unpopular in the Mt Kenya region.

Deputy Majority Leader Fatuma Dulo stated that a meeting had been held and it had been decided that the Senate Majority Chief Whip would not be punished.

"As far as Senator Kang'ata is concerned, we had a meeting with him and there will be no punishment for him. He is still our Whip," Ms Dulo assured.

The Isiolo Senator was standing in for Jubilee Senate Majority Leader Samuel Poghisio who was said to have been in another meeting.

Jubilee participation in by-elections

Jubilee Secretary-General Raphael Tuju also issued a statement on Wednesday clarifying that the ruling party would only participate in the Nairobi gubernatorial by-election.

“It is the decision of Jubilee Party, that given the bigger picture of bringing this country together through the BBI avenue, ceding ground to the NASA parties in this instance is essential to ensuring that we do not open unnecessary arenas for conflict with our partners in BBI,” he stated.