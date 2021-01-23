The Jubilee party has issued Deputy President William Ruto with a "show-cause" letter.

Jubilee Vice Chairperson David Murathe on Friday confirmed that the DP's involvement with UDA party was the chief reason for the letter.

"When you find a party that is supposed to be a coalition partner fielding candidates against your candidates, there is no way they can claim to be part of us and maybe it’s time to revisit the coalition agreement," he stated.

The outspoken Vice Chair further promised that the DP is risking losing his seat following the formation of UDA.

"Those leaders pushing for the agenda of UDA including the DP himself will lose their seats. Just wait, things are cooking," Murathe added.

The wheelbarrow party

UDA is currently under the chairmanship of one of DP Ruto's allies, former Machakos Senator Johnstone Muthama.

It was formerly known as the Party of Development and Reforms (PDR), one of the parties under the Jubilee coalition.

Tanga Tanga MPs were heard conveying their desire to defect to join the UDA party, led by Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen.