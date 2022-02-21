Jubilee party, Uhuru on the spot over billboards splashed all over Nairobi

What was, otherwise, intended as promotion of the Jubilee political party and the incumbent administration ahead of the August General Election, was instead taken as an avenue for strong criticism from Kenya's online community.

KOT (Kenyans on Twitter), as they have come to be known in the blogosphere, were particularly irked by the giant billboard which bore an image of President Uhuru Kenyatta and the words: Tuliahidi, tumetimiza.

Responding with a slogan of their own, KOT quoted the Swahili proverb, Kizuri chajiuza, kibaya chajitembeza, and unleashed a barrage of negative reviews for the Jubilee administration.

"President Uhuru putting up billboards saying 'Tuliahidi tumetimiza' at a time when Kenyans are complaining of astronomically high food prices is hilarious and mad insulting," read a tweet from @RyanKiprotich1.

Kiprotich was referring to the recent social media protest against high food prices.

In what has been regarded as rising participation in governance, civilians took to social media to complain about the high cost of living occasioned by rising food prices.

Using the hashtag #lowerfoodprices, tweeps hit out at the government for failing to curb the ever-rising prices of basic commodities.

Reactions to Jubilee Party billboards put up in Nairobi

Twitter user @CisNyakundi, on the other hand, went ahead to propose that the party should have instead used the words, "I am sorry. I have failed you,".

Twitter user @actmzalendo expressed his disappointment and worry that the President was in denial over the end of his second and final.

"An outgoing president putting himself on billboards!! Uhuru MUST realize and internalize that time is up for him to involve himself in active politics, he should find something else to do after 9th August, this is embarrassing," he posted.

The billboards are part of a re-branding exercise the party has started which includes mobilization programs they hope will see the political party regain popularity and crucial support to have major stakes in the next government.

The billboards come only days to the much anticipated Sagana 3 meeting at the Nyeri State Lodge slated for February 23. President Kenyatta is expected to endorse Azimio La Umoja Presidential candidate Raila Odinga.