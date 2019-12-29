Jubilee Secretary General Raphael Tuju has revealed that the party will not allow leaders accused of corruption to vie for any leadership position in party elections scheduled for March 2020.

Mr Tuju stated that the party would enforce President Uhuru Kenyatta’s zero tolerance to corruption and ensure only honest members are elected for various positions.

In an interview with a local daily, Tuju disclosed that the party’s Constitution advocated for zero tolerance to corruption and also noted that dishonest members wouldn’t have a chance to occupy any position in the party.

Jubilee Party head of secretariat Raphael Tuju with IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati after a consultative meeting at Jubilee Secretariat in Pangani.

"You cannot abet corruption and say you are a staunch member of Jubilee yet the party advocates for zero tolerance to corruption in its manifesto,” said Mr Tuju.

Some of the prominent Jubilee members facing corruption related charges include Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu, Samburu Governor Moses Lenolkulal and Nairobi’s Mike Mbuvi Sonko. Lamu West MP Stanley Muthama is also facing tax evasion charges involving more than Sh400 million.

Other MP's faced with graft charges include Embakasi North MP James Gakuya who has been charged with fraudulent acquisition of Sh40 million from National Government Constituency Development Fund in fictitious road construction contracts.

Nandi Hills MP Alfred Keter is also facing multiple counts related to forgery of Sh633 million in Treasury Bills. Sirisia MP John Waluke is also facing corruption related charges while Nakuru Town West MP Samuel Arama is facing charges related to land fraud within Nakuru municipality