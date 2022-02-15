RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Jubilee rejects Ngirita, sets tough conditions to vie of party's ticket

Authors:

Denis Mwangi

Nakuru Woman Rep aspirant Anne Ngirita defected from UDA to Jubilee but the ruling party has disowned her.

Anne Ngirita
Anne Ngirita

The Jubilee Party has rejected the membership of Nakuru Woman Rep aspirant Anne Ngirita who announced defection from UDA.

Recommended articles

Ngirita, who is one of the suspects in the controversial NYS scandal, was among the politicians who were received at Jubilee offices in Nakuru on Tuesday, morning February 15, 2022.

However, by midday, communication from the party headquarters rejected her application to join the ruling party as an aspirant.

Jubilee said that Ngirita must present clearance from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission, Directorate of Criminal Investigations and Kenya Revenue Authority to seek the party ticket in the August 9 poll.

The aspiring politician had earlier explained that she wanted to join Jubilee after feeling out of place in the United Democratic Movement led by Deputy President William Ruto.

"Yes I was in UDA but I exited the party. This is because Raila urged those who had defected from his party to return home and I felt like the prodigal child. Moving to UDA was out of peer pressure. Hence, I will vie for the Nakuru Woman Representative seat," she stated.

Ngirita was at the centre of the National Youth Service (NYS) corruption investigation after she was accused of receiving Sh60 million despite not supplying anything.

Her relatives, Phyllis Ngirita, Lucy Ngirita, and Jeremiah Ngirita, were all implicated in the scandal.

"Between them, they received approximately Ksh400 million from NYS and used some of the money to acquire the properties which constitute proceeds of crime.

Evidence shows that on the periods they received the money, they went on a spending spree to hide their theft,” read a past ruling by Justice Mumbi Ngugi.

Anne Ngirita and other NYS suspects in court. The war against corruption has gained momentum with key state officials arrested and presented in court
Anne Ngirita and other NYS suspects in court. The war against corruption has gained momentum with key state officials arrested and presented in court ece-auto-gen

Humble beginnings

Despite her hefty bank balances, Anne’s life has not always been a bed of roses as she grew up in a humble home at the Council Estate close to the lavish Lakeview Estate where they now live.

Her mother also supported 7 children with profits from their Wa-Gichini Posho Mill and a cereal shop in town.

Walikuwa maskini sana, walikuwa wanakula ile shida hujawahi ona, shida as in hata wale wengeona hawana shida kama hiyo (They were really poor, they went through many hardships like you have never seen. Even those who have trouble did not have problems like the Ngirita’s had),” boda boda rider who claimed to have sat next to Anne at the Naivasha DEB School told Citizen TV during a past interview.

Authors:

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

IEBC dismisses Sabina Chege's defense, to proceed for full hearing

IEBC dismisses Sabina Chege's defense, to proceed for full hearing

Jubilee rejects Ngirita, sets tough conditions to vie of party's ticket

Jubilee rejects Ngirita, sets tough conditions to vie of party's ticket

Increased maternity and paternity leave days for teachers

Increased maternity and paternity leave days for teachers

Today in history: Turkey's most wanted man captured in Kenya

Today in history: Turkey's most wanted man captured in Kenya

Rosemary Odinga shares photo from Indian hospital

Rosemary Odinga shares photo from Indian hospital

Raila teases his first-ever musical release [Video]

Raila teases his first-ever musical release [Video]

Paul Gicheru's ICC case to commence today

Paul Gicheru's ICC case to commence today

Bayer Foundation Women Empowerment Award 2022 launched

Bayer Foundation Women Empowerment Award 2022 launched

CS Magoha makes U-turn on gay remarks, says he was misunderstood

CS Magoha makes U-turn on gay remarks, says he was misunderstood

Trending

KRA reacts after revellers splash Sh571,000 on drinks in one night

Black Stars Lounge and Club

Sharpshooter kills Katombi Gang leader escaping on speeding motorbike

File image of Kenyan police officers in action

Wealthy Belgian linked to Sh452 million case deported from Kenya

Belgian Tiktok star, Frank De Tank inside a Lamborghini

CS makes last-minute U-turn on resigning from Cabinet

President Uhuru Kenyatta chairing a past Cabinet meeting