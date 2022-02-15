Jubilee rejects Ngirita, sets tough conditions to vie of party's ticket

Ngirita, who is one of the suspects in the controversial NYS scandal, was among the politicians who were received at Jubilee offices in Nakuru on Tuesday, morning February 15, 2022.

However, by midday, communication from the party headquarters rejected her application to join the ruling party as an aspirant.

Jubilee said that Ngirita must present clearance from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission, Directorate of Criminal Investigations and Kenya Revenue Authority to seek the party ticket in the August 9 poll.

The aspiring politician had earlier explained that she wanted to join Jubilee after feeling out of place in the United Democratic Movement led by Deputy President William Ruto.

"Yes I was in UDA but I exited the party. This is because Raila urged those who had defected from his party to return home and I felt like the prodigal child. Moving to UDA was out of peer pressure. Hence, I will vie for the Nakuru Woman Representative seat," she stated.

Ngirita was at the centre of the National Youth Service (NYS) corruption investigation after she was accused of receiving Sh60 million despite not supplying anything.

Her relatives, Phyllis Ngirita, Lucy Ngirita, and Jeremiah Ngirita, were all implicated in the scandal.

"Between them, they received approximately Ksh400 million from NYS and used some of the money to acquire the properties which constitute proceeds of crime.

“Evidence shows that on the periods they received the money, they went on a spending spree to hide their theft,” read a past ruling by Justice Mumbi Ngugi.

Humble beginnings

Despite her hefty bank balances, Anne’s life has not always been a bed of roses as she grew up in a humble home at the Council Estate close to the lavish Lakeview Estate where they now live.

Her mother also supported 7 children with profits from their Wa-Gichini Posho Mill and a cereal shop in town.