The Jubilee Party has scheduled a meeting for all its Nairobi County Members of County Assembly (MCAs) for Wednesday June 10, 2020.

A letter sent by Secretary-General Raphael Tuju asked the MCAs to be present at the party's headquarters by 11 am on the said day.

Mr Tuju further outlined that the agenda of the meeting would be to discuss "pertinent issues at the county assembly".

Also Read: Trouble for Duale as Jubilee MPs gear up for meeting to decide his fate

File image of the Nairobi County Assembly during a past session

"This is to request you to attend a consultative meeting at the Jubilee Party headquarters...Please prioritize this meeting and be punctual," Tuju's letter read in part.

Stalemate at Nairobi County Assembly

There s been an ongoing battle at the Nairobi County Assembly after the Jubilee party replaced its leaders.

The new leaders have not been able to get Speaker Beatrice Elachi's attention as she claims that they have to be officially introduced to her by the party.