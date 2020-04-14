Jubilee Vice Chairman David Murathe on Monday revealed details of a highly publicized meeting held at the Kajiadi home of Cotu Secretary General Francis Atwoli.

The meeting attracted media attention after ODM Leader Raila Odinga's vehicle was spotted getting a special clearance to leave Nairobi Metropolitan area along the Nairobi-Namanga Highway.

It was later revealed that apart from Odinga, Murathe, Siaya Senator James Orengo, and Devolution CS Eugene Wamalwa were also headed to Atwoli's home .

Murathe and Atwoli later addressed the press where they indicated that the meeting was a private goat eating ceremony organized by the cotu boss and meant for friends and family.

"This is pure coincidence, my friend Atwoli decided to slaughter for his friends and family. I was not aware the former Prime Minister , Orengo, and Eugene Wamalwa would be here. It was a pleasant surprise and when friends meet, everything is on the table," Murathe stated.

Atwoli added that Odinga had visited his home as his brother in law.

The two, however, did not rule out politics being on their agenda saying they had discussed a lot of issues.

Deputy President William Ruto became a major subject of discussion at the press conference held by Murathe and Atwoli as they accused the DP of undermining President Uhuru Kenyatta.

"The DP has been in a hole and has not been contributing in the government's efforts against corona. We only managed to smoke him out last week and he came out to say how he has regular meetings with Uhuru. But when it comes to Jubilee officials, he is all over social media and you wonder why he cant just pick his phone or walk to State House to discuss such internal matters,"