The Political Parties Disputes Tribunal has suspended the expulsion of six Senators from the Jubilee party.

Chairperson Desma Nungo further barred the Registrar of Political Parties from striking off their names from the Jubilee party register.

"Pending hearing and determination of this application inter-parties this tribunal hereby stays any further implementation of Jubilee Party decision dated February 8 to expel the applicants from the party," the statement read in part.

The decision came after Senators Millicent Omanga, Naomi Waqo, Mary Yiane, Prengei Victor and Falhada Dekow filed a petition with the Tribunal.

Nominated Senator Isaac Mwaura filed a separate petition on his expulsion.