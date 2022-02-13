RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

DCI ordered to investigate how inmates sneak phones into prisons

Amos Robi

An unsuspecting victim was coned Sh800,000 by an inmate serving life imprisonment

Kamiti Prison
Kamiti Prison

Chief Magistrate Wendy Kagendo has directed the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to investigate how prison inmates sneak phones into the cells.

This comes after one Dr Selina Vukinu Ambe lost Sh800,000 to a prison inmate who had promised to make her head of human resources at State House.

Patrick Shikure Amere, the suspect, swindled Dr Ambe of the stated amount between July 24 and September 11, 2020.

According to the prosecution, Amere used an alleged letter of appointment bearing the signature of the Head of Public Service, and Secretary to the Cabinet Joseph Kinyua, to con the woman.

Dr Ambe is also said to have received a purported Executive Order No.1 from President Uhuru Kenyatta, affirming the alleged appointment as a Human Resources Manager at State House.

Police say that constant communication with the inmate convinced Dr Ambe to believe the deal was worth following up and even send him her resume. She was, however, required to part with Sh800,000 to secure the job.

Milimani Law Courts
Milimani Law Courts Milimani Law Courts Pulse Live Kenya

Dr Ambe would learn she had been a victim of a swindler after his phone went off for about a week forcing her to report the matter to the police.

"The complainant discovered she had been conned after Amere’s phone went off for several days. She reported the matter to the police and investigations began. The investigations led the officers to Kamiti prison before the accused was presented in court for plea taking,” lead prosecutor Anderson Gikunda told the court.

Magistrate Kagendo acknowledged that the matter of prison cons was prevalent, directing the DCI to investigate.

“In view of the seriousness of the offense, I hereby direct the DCI to investigate the matter deeper with a view to arresting those who were working in cahoots with the accused before me,” Ms Kagendo ordered.

Amere, who is already serving a life imprisonment sentence, will wait for February 22 to know his fate.

Amos Robi

