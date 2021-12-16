RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Judges, MPs & MCAs to get salary increase

Denis Mwangi

The Salaries and Remuneration Commission is on the verge of implementing the new salary structure.

Lyn Mengich, SRC chairperson
The salaries and remuneration commission has cleared the Judicial Service Commission to restructure the salaries of Judicial officers and to provide for allowances.

According to the new structure, the Chief Justice, who at the moment receives a maximum of Sh1.3 million a month in consolidated pay, will receive the same total but broken into basic salary and allowances.

The CJ’s basic salary will be a maximum of Sh 952, 000 while the allowances will be up to Sh375,000.

Justice Martha Koome sworn in as new Chief Justice
The Deputy Chief Justice will have her total benefits unchanged but itemized. The senior-most judge of the Court of Appeal will receive a maximum basic pay of Sh770,000 with allowances hitting Sh385,000.

The allowances entail extraneous, entertainment, responsibility, domestic servant allowance and market adjustment allowance.

This will bring the payment to a maximum total of Sh1.15 million shillings from Sh1.12 million.

A high court judge at the peak of their career will be paid a maximum of just over Sh1 million against a current maximum of Sh907,000.

A chief magistrate will now receive basic pay amounting to Sh465,000 at most and an allowance of Sh265,000; a gross pay of Sh732,000 up from Sh650,000.

MPs Salary Increase

Members of Parliament also got an early Christmas gift after the SRC proposed to increase salaries for MPs and MCAs.

According to SRC’s latest proposal, the MPs salaries will increase by 14% to Sh710,000 from Sh621,250.

If approved, the wage bill for MPs will increase by Sh36.3 million every month to remunerate the 410 senators and Members of Parliament.

Parliament in session
The proposal also pushes an increase of Sh11,248 for the Minority and Majority leaders, Sh10,000 for the speakers and Sh8,000 for their deputies.

These increments will result in the ballooning of Parliament’s wage to Sh3.58 billion from Sh3,1 billion, a difference of Sh480 million.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

Judges, MPs & MCAs to get salary increase

