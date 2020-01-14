The Registrar of the High Court has responded in the case involving the battle for custody of a 9-year old girl after a Mwingi law court handed the custody to the girl's mother.

In a video circulating on social media, the girl rejected her mother who had abandoned her as a toddler in court where she cried clinging to her father.

The judiciary has denied allegations that it had suspended a Mwingi magistrate for handing over a minor to her mother.

“The child is with her father and the case will be heard on Wednesday. We cannot discipline magistrates for doing their work," Judiciary’s Chief Registrar Ann Amadi said.

Chief Registrar Ann Amadi

"If there is any complaint, we will deal with it but so far there is none,” she added.

Minor left alone

According to court documents, the girl's mother named as JKK and father named EMM has been embroiled in a bitter custody battle for three years.

The mother wanted her Ex-husband jailed for not handing over the minor to her as ordered by the courts.

However, the girl caused a scene while protesting to go with the mother as she clung to her father who has raised her for the last nine years.

Court documents indicated that the girl had been abandoned in a rental house by her mother when she was a year old.

EMM told the court that he received distress calls from neighbours asking him to go and collect the minor who had been abandoned in a rental house.

He went to the rental house and took the minor and he has since been living with her and catering for all her needs.