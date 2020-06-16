The Judiciary has refuted a report by Citizen TV which suggested that the 41 judges President Uhuru Kenyatta has refused to appoint could be interviewed a fresh, after Chief Justice David Maraga’s Monday meeting with the New Senate Majority leadership.

In a statement, Judiciary’s Public Affairs and Communication department said that the report was inaccurate and misleading to the public.

“During the 7:00pm News Bulletin today, “Citizen” Television Station reported that Hon. Chief justice David Maraga, in a meeting with Hon. Irungu Kang’ata (Senate Majority Whip) and Hon. Samuel Poghisio (Senate Majority Leader), suggested that the entire process of interviewing of the 41 judges could be done afresh. This information is inaccurate and misleading,” said part of the statement.

It further clarified that the meeting was just a courtesy call by the new senate leaders which is a routine for newly appointed office holders.

In the statement, the Judiciary said that CJ Maraga did not at any point in the meeting suggest a fresh interview process, as a possible solution.

After the meeting, the Chief Justice in an address to the media had insisted that President Uhuru is bound by the constitution to appoint the 41 judges recommended to him by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC).

