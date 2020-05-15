Former Supreme Court Judge Prof Jacktone Boma Ojwang' has landed a lucrative government job, barely three months after retiring from the top court.

In a gazette notice May 12th 2020, President Uhuru Kenyatta appointed Justice Ojwang' as the new Chairman of the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA).

The retired judge retuired from the Supreme Court in Februatry after attaining the retirement age of 70 years.

His helm at the apex court was, however, marked by allegations of misconduct that kept him out of court for the last year towards his retirement.

President Kenyatta had appointed a tribunal to look into Ojwang's conduct after he was accused of taking a bribe from Migori Governor Okoth Obado in exchange for a ruling throwing an election petition against the county boss.

The tribunal cleared Justice Ojwang from the allegations.

Justice Ojwang had also faced questions regarding perceptions of neutrality as his wife, Prof Coletta Suda, served as a PS in President Kenyatta's government. Prof Suda is now the CAS for Education.

The Supreme Court judge ruled in favor of President Kenyatta in the 2013 election petition and alongside Justice Njoki Ndung'u, delivered a minority opinion upholding President Kenyatta's election in the 2017 election petition which saw the majority overturn Kenyatta's win.