High Court judge Mumbi Ngugi has recused herself from Governor Mike Sonko's case.

Justice Mumbi said she had recused herself from the case which is challenging orders barring Sonko from accessing his office.

Governor Sonko had protested the hearing of his case by Justice Mumbi Ngugi, Grace Ngenye and John Onyiego.

He had argued that the judges would be biased against him since they had ruled to bar Governors Moses Leolkulaal and Ferdinand Waititu from office.

Governor Mike Sonko

Through his lawyers, Sonko further claimed that Justice Onyiego being the head of the Court of Appeal would favour his previous ruling.

Court of Appeal crucial ruling

Last year, Justice Ngugi had ruled that “elected executives cannot continue attending office when facing corruption-related charges.”

She asked whether it would be in the public best interests to have governors back in the office whether they would preside over finances that they had been charged with embezzling.

“What message does it send to the citizens if their leaders are charged with serious corruption offences and are in office the following day, overseeing the affairs of the institution?” she asked.

Justice Mumbi Ngugi

On December 20, the Court of Appeal upheld Justice Ngugi's ruling on suspension of governors facing graft charges.

The Appellate court upheld DPP Noordin Haji's application that Governors Lenolkulal (Samburu) and Waititu (Kiambu) remain out of office during the trial of their corruption cases.