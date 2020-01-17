Justice Mumbi Ngugi's Thursday ruling dealt a major blow to Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko.

In the Thursday ruling, the High Court declined to stop the hearing of graft case filed against governor Sonko.

According to Justice Ngugi, Sonko's arguments were not convincing on why the High Court should stop the proceeds of the graft case at the magistrate’s court.

Justice Mumbi Ngugi

“I have not heard why that order was not sought before the court which heard the case in November.

EACC Investigator

"I am not also satisfied with the reasons advanced for this court to grant a stay of those proceedings,” the judge ruled.

She further directed Sonko’s lawyer Cecil Miller to serve the EACC with suit papers to answer the allegations levelled against its director of investigations Abdi Mohamud.

Sonko challenged the legal mandate of the EACC to investigate him when its top director has been adversely mentioned in alleged corruption deals.

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko

The Nairobi governor alleged that Mohamud was involved in the sale of Integrity Centre for Ksh1.5bn and the grabbing of a public plot in Nairobi.