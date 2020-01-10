K24 news Journalist Anjlee Gadhvi is dead after battling with liver cancer.

Pulselive.co.ke understands that Ms Gandvi was undergoing treatment at Aga Khan hospital.

Ghadvi, who had shared her journey cancer with Kenyans, died on Friday at around 1:00pm in hospital.

While sharing her journey with Kenyans, Anjlee had posted a video explaining to her young daughter why she had to leave the country for treatment.

K24 News Anchor Anjlee Gadhvi

In the clip shared on Twitter, her daughter cried telling her that she will miss her when she was away in India for treatment.

Anjlee posted: "I dont know whether I should be sharing this clip or not. But since cancer is the discussion I think its important to share."

She added: "... I find it hard to explain to my 5 year old why I have to leave her for 2 weeks to seek specialised treatment out of the country."