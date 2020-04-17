Kabuchai MP James Lusweti Mukwe was on Thursday airlifted to Nairobi after his condition worsened while receiving treatment a hospital in Bungoma.

Mukwe had been admitted for a week when his situation worsened prompting him to be airlifted via an AMREF helicopter.

The second-term MP was received at Wilson Airport by Ford Kenya party officials led by Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula - his party leader.

Details of his condition were not revealed even as Wetangula thanked the Parliamentary Service Commission (PSC) for facilitating Mukwe's airlift.

“We thank the Parliamentary Service Commission for facilitating the emergency flight. We are praying that our colleague gets well soon,” Wetang’ula stated.

Patients have been exempted from the ban on movement into and out of Nairobi Metropolitan area as per the direction of President Uhuru Kenyatta.