Kiambu County Assembly members have been faulted for switching off their phones after Kahawa Wendani MCA Cyrus Omondi was found dead in his hotel room.

The group of MCAs who belong to the Education Committee of the House, are currently on an official trip to Mumbai, India.

"After news emerged concerning Omondi’s death, all MCAs in the Education committee turned off their phones and no one among us in Kenya was able to communicate with them," Theta MCA Simon Kuria Wakarema narrated.

Fellow MCAs such as Witeithie Ward MCA Julius Macharia stated that they found out about the death of their colleague through social media.

MCA Cyrus Omondi died of a heart attack

Preliminary reports indicate that the MCA could have suffered a fatal heart attack though the cause was not immediately established.

Kenyan High Commission in India Liaison Officer Rono Kosigi was first to confirm the news of the MCA's death to media outlets.

Omondi is a first-time MCA who was elected on a Jubilee Party ticket.