Kakamega County has lost yet another specialist doctor who had been admitted at the Aga Khan Hospital, Kisumu County.

Dr Kelly Nelima is said to have suffered and succumbed to heart failure on Wednesday morning.

She was the county's Chief Office for Livestock, Veterinary and Fisheries who worked closely with Governor Wycliffe Oparanya.

"As a Veterinarian, she supported my vision and manifesto to spur Kakamega, an agricultural county to self food sufficiency and economic stability.

"Among her notable achievements, she will be remembered for spearheading the development of Livestock and Fish field schools in every sub-county which has seen an immeasurable increase in value chain addition in dairy, poultry and fish farming in the county," a statement by Governor Oparanya read in part.