Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala on Monday morning broke down in tears as he spoke about threats made against his life.

Malala was speaking to the Senate's Security and Intelligence Committee that is probing the threats against him.

The Senator was overcome with emotions as he narrated his frustration in having his security beefed up.

"I'm a young father, a husband, and a representative of the people of Kakamega. It is very disheartening knowing some officers are sitting at a corner planning how to take away your life. I humbly request this committee and the Inspector General to take action. I have written many letters, and called many offices seeking help but they have not taken any action.

"I have begged for security and nobody is willing to give me security. It is so sad walking around the streets knowing I will be killed the next day," the Senator complained as he was overcome with emotion.

He got teary as he addressed allegations by ODM Leader Raila Odinga that some of the arrested Senators staged their arrest after receiving bribes to vote a certain way in the Counties Revenue Sharing debate.

"The most painful thing is seeing very respected leaders saying I forged my arrest Mr Chair. After all this, somebody says I planned with the police to stage manage my arrest and sent them a pin location, I carry a heavy heart," an emotional Malala said as he was unable to continue.

Here is a video of the incident courtesy of KBC: