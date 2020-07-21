Former Assistant Minister Kalembe Ndile has demonstrated his English speaking skills as he addressed the press on a Sh7 million debt that is owed to him by Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko.

Ndile called the press after a heated conversation between him and Sonko was leaked to the press in which the Governor declined to pay the bill.

The former MP enumerated the bills that led to the total debt of sh7,294,000.

The bill included a number of kienyeji chicken that Sonko had bought at Ndile's hotel in Machakos.

"Kwani Sonko amekuwa mwewe akule kuku za bure. Amekuwa anakuja anasema weka kuku saba sasa imefika elfu mia nne," Kalembe said.

He added that his tractor had worked at Sonko's Mua farm for a total of 191 hours which accumulated to Sh1.528 million while another Sh1.9 million had been accumulated for works done at the Governor's property at Portland.

"Mombasa nlimjengea hoteli. I was the resident engineer ata kama sijasoma sisi ndio tunajenga," the vocal politician said.

Kalember, who is often ridiculed for his admission of illiteracy, concluded with an English phrase that has gone viral after the killing of George Floyd.

"Sonko akikufa leo mimi ntaenda kwake nba niambie familia ako na deni yangu mjue vile mtanilipa. Mimi naitwa Kalembe Ndile na sitaki kulaliwa na ndio nasema Snko, please remove your knees from my neck from today," he concluded.

Here is the video: