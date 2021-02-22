Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka and his ANC counterpart have turned the guns against their NASA co-principal Raila Odinga.

In statements on Sunday, the two leaders dismissed the former Prime Minister's announcement that he would not endorse their candidature in the upcoming General Election.

The ODM party leader had stated that he would not endorse them because the y failed to turn up for his January 31, 2018 swearing in ceremony.

"It is not our wish to get into a spat with Raila, however, it is important that he earn to speak the truth. Raila is free to endorse whosoever he wishes including the possibility of excluding himself. But he has no right to deny others their right to demand a political debt owed from him," former vice president Mudavadi said in his statement.

Terming the former PM as "incapable of keeping a vow to friends" the ANC party leader recounted how Raila dealt with them ahead of the swearing-in, suggesting that the March 2018 handshake had already been negotiated before the October 26, 2017 repeat presidential election.

"But there is more cowardice to pull out of a repeat election, disguised as protest of pre-rigged outcome, when in actual fact it's only because the act is part of a pre-arranged settlement for yourself," Mudavadi stated.

Kalonzo added: "I only seek the endorsement of our heavenly father, who is the same today and forever."