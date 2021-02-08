Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka on Monday led a delegation of leaders o visit former Nairobi Govenor Mike Sonko in jail.

The former Vice President was accompanied by Makueni Senator Mutula Kilonzo Jr, Kitui Senator Enoch Wambua, Makueni MP Daniel Maanzo among others.

Former Governor Sonko was allowed o pose for photos with the politicians outside his cell unlike previous visits where the visitors could only speak to him while he was behind bars.

Sonkois awaiing a ruling on his bail application come Tuesday.

He told a Nairobi court. last week, that the assault charges brought against him had been preferred after he refused to withdraw a suit against President Uhuru Kenyatta's sister, Christina Pratt.

Kalonzo Musyoka leads a section of leaders to visit Mike Sonko in jail