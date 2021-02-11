Wiper party leader and former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka has opened up on why he is keen on getting former Governor Mike Sonko back into the right political circles.

During an interview with NTV, the former VP explained that his main motive is to help Sonko as a "son from home (Ukambani)".

When asked whether he had been given a monetary incentive to carry out the task, Kalonzo noted that he is not that kind of a politician.

"First of all, Sonko made very unacceptable remarks about the President and so as his elder I felt obligated to apologize to President Uhuru Kenyatta and I asked His Excellency to allow me to groom Sonko.

"I am not a 'kitu kidogo' kind of person and Kenyans know me, I never involve myself with bribery. No matter how difficult a situation may be, my loyalty cannot be bought," the Wiper PL emphasized.