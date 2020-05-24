Gatundu South Member of Parliament Moses Kuria has said that Wiper Democratic Movement leader Kalonzo Musyoka cannot lead the people of Ukambani for now.

In a tweet seen by Pulse Live, Kuria while commending former Machakos Senator Johnson Muthama said that Kalonzo needs the South Sudan envoy job he was given by President Uhuru Kenyatta to keep paying his bills.

He also asked Mr Muthama to take charge of the Ukambani leadership because he has what it takes.

“Well done Wasa. Paul Ngei would be very proud of you. Please understand that @skmusyoka needs the South Sudan job to keep paying bills so he can’t lead the people for now. Take charge. You have what it takes #Pangani6,” wrote Moses Kuria.

Former Machakos Senator Johnston Muthama

His words came shortly after Muthama in a tweet said that he had stopped government surveyors who were illegally trying to allocate land belonging to the people of Machakos to people who were recently evicted from Kariobangi and Ruai.

According to him, the land still has a court case and an order stopping any allocations.

“Earlier today, engaging the police & the govt. surveyors who were illegally trying allocate land belonging to Machakos people to Kariobangi & ruai evictee's. The land has a court case with a valid court order stopping any allocations. We will not allow CARTELS to grab our land,” said Johnson Muthama.